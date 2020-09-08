site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Receives rare rest
By
RotoWire Staff

Ahmed will sit Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Ahmed's strong defense has kept him in the lineup for all but two games this season despite the fact that he's hitting just .238/.310/.371. Josh Rojas starts at shortstop in his absence.
