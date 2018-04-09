Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Records hit, walk in return
Ahmed (illness) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
After he was confined to the bench for the previous four games while recovering from flu-like symptoms, Ahmed didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, reaching base in two of his four plate appearances to boost his OBP to .480 for the season. Ahmed has credited a change in his swing path for his surprising start to the campaign, so it may be unwise to bank on his simply regressing to his career .230/.278/.353 line once his .533 BABIP normalizes. Even once his bat inevitably cools down, Ahmed could still retain utility in deeper settings if at least some of his gains in the power department are maintained.
