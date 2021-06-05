site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Registers lone hit
RotoWire Staff
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Ahmed's eighth-inning single broke up Freddy Peralta's no-hit bid and was Arizona's lone hit. He extended a modest hit streak to five games (9-for-19, .474) and stole his third bag of the season.
