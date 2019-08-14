Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Remains hot
Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.
Ahmed is sizzling at the plate, cranking out a homer for a third consecutive game while going 6-for-12 with nine RBI during that stretch. He's actually been hot for a longer stretch. Reaching back to July 2, Ahmed is slashing .304/.388/.548 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and 22 runs scored over 34 games. Once considered employable for his glove solely, the shortstop's bat has caught up in 2019. Plate discipline appears to be the key. Two seasons ago, Ahmed swung at 39.6 percent of the pitches outside the zone, then lowered that to 31.5 percent in 2018; this year, he's dropped that figure to 27.1 percent.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start