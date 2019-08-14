Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Ahmed is sizzling at the plate, cranking out a homer for a third consecutive game while going 6-for-12 with nine RBI during that stretch. He's actually been hot for a longer stretch. Reaching back to July 2, Ahmed is slashing .304/.388/.548 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and 22 runs scored over 34 games. Once considered employable for his glove solely, the shortstop's bat has caught up in 2019. Plate discipline appears to be the key. Two seasons ago, Ahmed swung at 39.6 percent of the pitches outside the zone, then lowered that to 31.5 percent in 2018; this year, he's dropped that figure to 27.1 percent.