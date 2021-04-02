Ahmed (knee) will remain on the bench Friday against the Padres.
Ahmed battled knee soreness throughout March but made the Opening Day roster, suggesting his season debut should be coming soon. Previous reports indicated that debut could come Friday, but if it does, it won't be happening at the start of the game. Josh Rojas remains the starter at shortstop in his absence.
