Ahmed (hand) was cleared to begin hitting and throwing Monday, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

The shortstop has only gone through light hitting drills the last two days, batting off a tee and taking underhand tosses to test out his swing. He's hopeful to ramp up his activity and get in the batting cage later in the week before eventually facing pitching in batting-practice sessions. Ahmed noted that he's slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery after fracturing his right hand in a June 27 game, but since the Diamondbacks recently moved him to the 60-day disabled list, he won't be eligible to return until the end of the month.