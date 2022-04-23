site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Ahmed will sit Saturday against the Mets.
Ahmed returned from the injured list Friday and went hitless in his season debut. He won't be asked to start on back-to-back days right away, with Geraldo Perdomo starting at shortstop Saturday.
