Ahmed is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

The Diamondbacks have been juggling three players (Ahmed, Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso) between the two middle-infield spots of late, and it will be Ahmed's turn to head to the bench Sunday following three consecutive starts. Ahmed has been the top producer of the triumvirate in July, going 13-for-46 (.283 average) with seven extra-base hits, eight runs and five RBI across 11 appearances.