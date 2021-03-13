Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the earliest Ahmed (knee) could return to action is Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo was hopeful that Ahmed could play Friday, but the team decided to give the shortstop a few extra days to test his right knee before playing in a game. Ahmed said the condition improves daily and did not sound too concerned about it. Josh Rojas has been the primary fill-in at shortstop.