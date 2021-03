Ahmed (knee) will start at shortstop and will bat sixth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

After taking live batting practice Monday without aggravating his sore right knee, Ahmed will draw back into the lineup for the first time since March 6. Since he only missed about a week of game action while recovering from the injury, Ahmed should be capable of filling a full-time role in the Arizona infield when the regular season begins April 1.