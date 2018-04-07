Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Returns to lineup Saturday
Ahmed (illness) is back in the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Ahmed missed the past three games due to an illness but appears to be fully operational heading into this weekend. The 28=year-old will slide right back into the shortstop spot while batting sixth in the order versus right-hander Michael Wacha.
