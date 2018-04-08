Ahmed (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Ahmed missed three games while battling an illness last week but was able to make an appearance during Saturday's contest and will now rejoin the starting nine. The shortstop was hitting an impressive .471 (8-for-17) before falling ill. He'll look to pick up where he left off.

