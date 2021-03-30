Ahmed (knee) executed fundamental drills Monday and was scheduled to run the bases Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ahmed sat out Monday's spring game against the Cubs, but the Diamondbacks are hopeful for his availability Opening Day on Thursday in San Diego. Josh Rojas, who is expected to have a major role at second base, started at shortstop while Asdrubal Cabrera started at second.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Receives injection for knee•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Swats first Cactus League homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Singles in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Absent for personal issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Scratched from lineup•