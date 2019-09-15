Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a triple and the lone run in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

Ahmed's third-inning triple, his fifth of the year, was the only hit the Diamondbacks could muster against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani and two relievers. Ahmed ultimately scored the only run for either team on a Jarrod Dyson sacrifice fly. The shortstop is hitting .260/.322/.443 with 18 homers, 80 RBI and 74 runs scored this season, all career highs for the 29-year-old.