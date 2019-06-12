Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

Ahmed returned to action after missing one game due to a foot injury. The Diamondbacks said at the time of the injury that they didn't feel it was a serious setback. The shortstop is hitting a career-high .269 while getting on base at a career-best .326. The tradeoff for better hitting has been a drop in home runs -- he's hit four homers in 66 games after knocking 16 in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories