Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs, two RBI and a walk during Wednesday's 13-7 win at Colorado.

The 30-year-old entered the series against the Rockies with only seven hits, four runs and four RBI all season, but he took advantage of Coors Field and went 7-for-12 with seven runs, four RBI, two stolen bases and a walk in three games. Ahmed still only has a .633 OPS on the season, but it appears he's busted out of the season-opening slump.