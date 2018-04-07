Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Scratched due to illness
Ahmed was removed from Saturday's lineup card due to illness.
Ahmed was initially plugged into the starting nine for the first time since Monday's contest, but now the shortstop will miss a fourth straight game due to illness. Chris Owings was inserted into the lineup and will man the keystone while Ketel Marte moves over to the shortstop position.
