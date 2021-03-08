Ahmed was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants for undisclosed reasons.
It's not yet clear if Ahmed is dealing with an injury or if the Diamondbacks simply switched up their plans. If Ahmed does have an injury serious enough to cost him to miss time, Josh Rojas would likely be the next man up at shortstop.
