The Diamondbacks transferred Ahmed to the 60-day injured list Wednesday while he contends with right shoulder inflammation.

Ahmed was initially deactivated May 17 without the Diamondbacks applying an injury designation, an indication that he was out for COVID-19-related protocols. He resumed baseball activities just over a week later, but he was recently shut down after experiencing renewed discomfort in his shoulder. Ahmed opened the season on the IL on account of a shoulder problem and dealt with the issue late in 2021, so the Diamondbacks may have decided a prolonged shutdown was the best option to allow the inflammation to subside. Geraldo Perdomo now appears poised to serve as Arizona's everyday shortstop through the All-Star break while Ahmed is on the shelf.