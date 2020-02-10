Play

Ahmed agreed to a four-year extension with Arizona on Monday.

Ahmed will make at least $32.5 million over the course of the deal, with the potential for more in incentives, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. The shortstop had been scheduled to reach free agency after the 2020 season, so the deal buys out three extra years and keeps him under club control through his age-33 season. He's never had an above-average batting line, but his .254/.316/.437 line last season was good for a 92 wRC+, an acceptable figure for a player with a strong defensive reputation at shortstop.

