Ahmed is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The Diamondbacks and Marlins are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so Ahmed will be extended a breather on getaway day. Geraldo Perdomo fills in at shortstop for Ahmed, who has followed up his five-hit, two-homer performance in St. Louis over the weekend by going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games in Miami.