Ahmed is out of the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Ahmed started each of Arizona's first seven games at shortstop but struggled significantly at the plate, grabbing just two hits. Ketel Marte slides to shortstop in his absence, with Ildemaro Vargas starting at second base.
