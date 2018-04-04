Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sits for second straight day
Ahmed is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Ahmed sat Tuesday as well. Ketel Marte will again slide over to shortstop, with Daniel Descalso at second and Deven Marrero receiving another start at third. There have been no reports that Ahmed is dealing with an injury, and there are no platoon factors at play, as the Diamondbacks have faced lefties in both games. It appears that the team is just giving Ahmed a pair of off days in a row.
