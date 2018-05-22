Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sits out Tuesday
Ahmed is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Ahmed has just five hits in his last 11 games, slashing .147/.143/.235 over that span. Ketel Marte will slide over to shortstop Tuesday with Daniel Descalso playing second base.
