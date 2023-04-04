Ahmed is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup Tuesday versus the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo will take a turn at shortstop and bat eighth against the Padres and right-hander Yu Darvish. Ahmed is 4-for-12 (.333) with one double and one RBI through four games played this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Doubles, scores on Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not an everyday player early•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ready to go Monday•