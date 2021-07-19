Ahmed is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Josh VanMeter will pick up a start in the infield of place of Ahmed, who started in all three games of the Diamondbacks' weekend series versus the Cubs while going a collective 3-for-10 at the plate. The 27-68 Diamondbacks are expected to sell off multiple veterans ahead of the July 30 deadline, but since Ahmed's four-year, $32.5 million deal won't expire until after the 2023 season, he's more likely than Eduardo Escobar, David Peralta or Kole Calhoun to stay put in Arizona.