Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting out Tuesday
Ahmed is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Coming off Monday's 15-inning outing, Ahmed will have the night off. Ketel Marte will move to shortstop while Daniel Descalso covers second base, sending Ahmed to the bench. Look for Ahmed to return to action for Wednesday's series finale against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pounds out three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Drives in five against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Reaches base twice in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: May hit eighth Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Favorite to win shortstop competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Back in game action after wrist surgery•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...