Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ahmed will hit the bench Saturday against Houston, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ahmed sits for just the third time all year. Josh Rojas starts at shortstop in his absence.
