Ahmed is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers.
Ahmed is 2-for-8 with a double and a run scored through three games and will step out of the lineup Sunday in Los Angeles. Geraldo Perdomo will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the series finale.
