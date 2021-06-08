site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting Tuesday
Ahmed is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Oakland.
Ahmed will get a breather after going hitless across the final two games of the series against Milwaukee. Josh Rojas will shift to shortstop with Ildemaro Vargas manning the keystone Tuesday.
