Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.

Six of Ahmed's last eight hits have gone for extra-bases. Sunday's double was his 13th, ranking him seventh in MLB. He's sacrificed the flyball approach that enabled him to hit 16 home runs in 2018 but has maintained a higher batting average (.255), slugging percentage (.416) and OPS (.717) with an approach focused on line drives and groundballs.