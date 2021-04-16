Ahmed went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.

Ahmed knocked in a run on a fielder's choice, his second RBI of the season, and scored his first runs of the season. The stolen base was his first, but speed has not been a big element to his game. His eight thefts over 158 games in 2019 stand as his career benchmark. After starting the year on the injured list due to a knee injury, the shortstop hasn't done much since rejoining the Diamondbacks. Ahmed is 2-for-19 out of the gate.