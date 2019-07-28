Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win at Miami.

Ahmed provided the Diamondbacks with a 6-1 lead during the fourth inning with his one-out grand slam, which is the second of his career. The 29-year-old had only two extra-base hits in 13 games since the All-Star break entering Saturday, though he did have a .293 average in that stretch.