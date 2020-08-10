Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Padres.

Ahmed slugged his second long ball of the season in the ninth inning, but the game was well out of hand by then. His hard contact rate is down and groundball rate is up, but the shortstop continues to dig out of an early-season slump. Ahmed's 5-for-20 over the last six games after batting .065 over the first 10 contests.