Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over Colorado on Sunday.

Ahmed broke the game open with his 427-foot blast to left field in the sixth inning, extending Arizona's lead to five runs. After struggling with a .216 average in June, Ahmed has had a productive start to July, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with two homers and four RBI in five games. He carries a .262/.311/.429 slash line along with nine homers and 39 RBI into the break.

