Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Smacks 14th home run
Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Padres.
Ahmed took lefty Joey Lucchesi deep in the fourth inning for his 14th home run of the season. He has hit southpaws well all season, slashing .276/.309/.517 against them in 116 at-bats. So long as Jake Lamb (shoulder contusion) remains sidelined, Ahmed is likely to see regular playing time. However, with the acquisition of Eduardo Escobar, Ahmed will likely be pushed to the bench once the rest of the infield returns to health.
