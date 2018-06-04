Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Ahmed has delivered three two-hit performances over his last eight games, but he has mostly been invisible in the other five contests, going 1-for-17. The shortstop's conscious effort to adjust his swing and sell out for power has already aided him to a career-high eight home runs, but the change has been detrimental to his batting average. He's hitting just .210 for the season, with a spike in his flyball rate contributing to a .231 BABIP that's 25 points below his career mark.