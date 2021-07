Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a strikeout in a 6-5 loss to San Francisco on Saturday.

Ahmed singled in the first, walked and scored in the third, and smacked a two-run home run in the fourth to tie the game 4-4. It was only Ahmed's second home run in 72 games this season as the shortstop is slashing .224/.294/.332.