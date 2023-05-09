Ahmed went 1-for-4 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.
Ahmed's eighth-inning single snapped an 0-for-20 slide and is batting .227 after showing some life with the bat early in the season. What began as a job-share at shortstop with Geraldo Perdomo has become more of a classic platoon, with the right-handed hitting Ahmed starting against lefties. That Perdomo is a switch hitter and is raking (1.062 OPS) could lead to a reduction in Ahmed's opportunities going forward.
