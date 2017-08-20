Ahmed (hand) made his first rehab appearance Saturday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League squad, going 0-for-2 with a walk over his three plate appearances.

It marked Ahmed's first game action since June 27 against the Cardinals, when he suffered a fractured right hand that required surgery and later resulted in his placement on the 60-day disabled list. As a result of the lengthy layoff, Ahmed may need to appear in several more games before the Diamondbacks determine he's picked up sufficient at-bats and is ready to rejoin the big club. Once he's activated, Ahmed will likely step in as the Diamondbacks' top reserve in the middle infield, making trade-deadline pickup Adam Rosales a bit of a redundant piece on the roster.