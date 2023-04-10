Ahmed went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run and two stolen bases during Sunday's 11-6 win against the Dodgers.

Ahmed has never posted more than eight steals in any season during his big-league career, but he's already up to three thefts in just six games this year. The 33-year-old is splitting time at shortstop with Geraldo Perdomo, who is off to a hot start in 2023 with a 1.384 OPS.