Ahmed went 2-for-5 at the plate in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Ahmed has recorded at least one hit in all but one of his last seven starts, lifting his season average from .212 to .226 over that stretch. The shortstop's hard-hit rate (39 percent) is up seven points from his 2017 mark and his line-drive rate sits at a career-best 25.6 percent, offering hope that he'll eventually see some improvement with his .256 BABIP, which has contributed to the low average.