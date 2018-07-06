Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Submits two-hit performance
Ahmed went 2-for-5 at the plate in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.
Ahmed has recorded at least one hit in all but one of his last seven starts, lifting his season average from .212 to .226 over that stretch. The shortstop's hard-hit rate (39 percent) is up seven points from his 2017 mark and his line-drive rate sits at a career-best 25.6 percent, offering hope that he'll eventually see some improvement with his .256 BABIP, which has contributed to the low average.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Odd man out in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches third triple of 2018•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Picks up two hits in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Held out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Cracks double digits in homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...