Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.

The home run was Ahmed's first this spring and a good sign he's locking in after missing time due to a knee issue. In three Cactus League games since getting back on the field, Ahmed is 2-for-8 with three runs scored. He's confident he'll be ready for the regular season, telling Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, "I'm going to get plenty of at-bats and plenty of reps defensively. I'm going to be fine."