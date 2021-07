Ahmed went 0-for-5 with a run, walk, two stolen bases and a strikeout as the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 5-2 on Friday.

Ahmed reached on error, stole third and scored in the fifth and walked and stole second in the eighth. The Gold Glove shortstop isn't a huge threat on the bases but now has five steals in 77 games as he looks to surpass a career high eight thefts from 2019.