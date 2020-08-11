Ahmed went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI, a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 12-8 victory over Colorado.
Ahmed entered Monday's game batting just .137 before producing his first multi-hit effort of the season. His two stolen bases were also his first of the season. The 30-year-old is sporting a pedestrian .553 OPS with just two extra-base hits across 61 plate appearances.
