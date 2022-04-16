Ahmed (shoulder) took eight at-bats at Arizona's extended spring training complex at Salt River Flats on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This was Ahmed's first game action since being shut down late March with recurring shoulder issues. The shortstop was expected to play again Friday. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will push for a rehab assignment before having Ahmed rejoin the major-league club. Geraldo Perdomo (1-for-16, seven strikeouts) has been filling in at shortstop while Ahmed is on the mend.