Ahmed (knee) fielded groundballs and took regular batting practice Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ahmed hasn't played in a game since March 24 and had just 21 spring at-bats, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo believes there's a strong possibility the shortstop plays Opening Day. If he's unavailable, Josh Rojas is the most likely fill-in.
