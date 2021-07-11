site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ahmed is not starting Sunday against the Dodgers.
Ahmed will take a seat after recording just one hit in his last 20 at-bats. Josh Rojas will slide over to shortstop as Josh VanMeter mans the keystone Sunday.
