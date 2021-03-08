The Diamondbacks scratched Ahmed from their lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to a sore right knee, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo labeled Ahmed as day-to-day, so the team doesn't appear to be too considered about the shortstop's knee injury. Due to his so-so plate skills and modest power and speed, Ahmed isn't an especially high-upside fantasy option, but his stable everyday role gives him some appeal in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats as a compiler.
