Ahmed (knee) will hit in the cage soon, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Ahmed is dealing with knee inflammation and already received a platelet-rich plasma injection during spring training, so it sounds like a pain management issue. Prior to landing on the injured list, he said he hoped the injury would not linger all season, but that seems like a possibility. In the meantime, top prospect Geraldo Perdomo is handling the work at shortstop.
